Karnataka Bank has launched a special campaign ‘KBL Utsav 2022-23’ for home , car and gold loans from October 1 to December 31 to cater to the festival demands.

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank, said in a statement, with an unparalleled focus on good customer service, the campaign is launched to bringing happiness to customers at their doorsteps.

“We at Karnataka Bank help our customers in realising their dreams of owning a home and a car, with real-time customer authentication, hassle-free and simplified digital processing, quick sanctions, no pre-payment penalty, etc., through our in-house developed digital products. We are always with our customers as ‘your family bank’ in its true sense to fulfil all the genuine financial needs of festivities,” he said.

Under the ‘KBL Utsav’ campaign, customers can avail of home, car and gold loans with attractive interest rates, reduction in processing charges for car and gold loans, and nil processing charges for a home loan, apart from other benefits, the statement added.