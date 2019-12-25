Karnataka Bank launches tab banking service

Karnataka Bank has launched ‘KBL Xpress SB Accounts’ through tab banking.

The bank said in a statement that it can on-board the prospective customer and open the savings bank (SB) account by using the tab banking account opening process.

The bank official will visit the customer’s place and open the account using the tablet within 10 minutes, and issue the pre-activated debit card. Mobile and internet banking will also be activated instantly.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Karnataka Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, the statement said that digital revolution is driving the banking industry, and Karnataka Bank was an early mover on this front.

It is the endeavour and commitment of the bank to enable banking facilities across the length and breadth of the country, he said.

The statement said that initially this scheme will be launched in Bengaluru on a pilot basis and will be expanded pan-India soon.

With the strong presence of Karnataka Bank across India, this unique feature will give an opportunity for the Bank to expand the base and to connect to the prospective customers instantaneously, it said.