Karnataka Bank has opened a ‘Technology and Digital Hub’ in Bengaluru consolidating all its technology and digital operations under one roof.

Pradeep Kumar, Chairman of the bank, who inaugurated the hub, said the newly opened ‘Technology and Digital Hub’ will be a game changer in accelerating the growth journey of the bank as the bank celebrates the centenary year. “While strengthening the hands of brick and mortar branches, this new technology nerve centre will open up new channels of sourcing business and servicing the NxtGen customers,” he said.

Quoting Srikrishnan H, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, a statement said, “Our new Technology and Digital Hub will drive the next level of automation and digitisation, harnessing the power of computing and analytics. Effectively we will end up increasing the bandwidth for business acquisition, service delivery and ability to partner with fintechs and start-ups.”

Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of the bank, was present on the occasion.

