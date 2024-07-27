Karnataka Bank has partnered with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd to offer enhanced insurance solutions and customer benefits to its patrons.

A media statement said the offerings through this tie-up include health insurance, motor insurance, travel insurance, home insurance catering to the diverse insurance needs of individuals and businesses alike.

Quoting Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of Karnataka Bank, the statement said: “Our collaboration with ICICI Lombard underscores this commitment and reinforces our efforts to offer best in class insurance solutions. Further bank is embarking on digital insurance initiatives which will empower the bank’s customers to conveniently access and manage their insurance policies through digital platforms. This includes online policy purchase, real-time claims processing, and personalized insurance advisory services, ensuring a hassle-free experience.”

Anand Singhi, Chief - Retail and Government, ICICI Lombard, said: “Partnering with Karnataka Bank, celebrated for its unwavering dedication to excellence, presents a compelling opportunity to broaden our horizons and present customers with a holistic insurance portfolio.”