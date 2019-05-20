Karnataka Bank S/B product for salaried class

Karnataka Bank has launched a new savings bank product, KBL SB Salary, a customised product for the salaried class with three variants. The bank has designed three variants – SB Salary Executive, SB Salary Prime, and SB Salary Classic – to cater the to financial needs of the ‘employer-employee ecosystem’.

The three variants of KBL SB Salary come with a host of features and do not have the minimum balance criteria.