Karnataka Bank has entered into a corporate tie-up with HDFC Life to offer life insurance products to its customers.

Quoting Srikrishnan H, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of of Karnataka Bank, a media statement said: “We are excited to partner with HDFC Life in our centenary year. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to enhancing the suite of financial products and services available as a choice to our customers. It reflects our dedication to providing holistic financial solutions through our wide distribution and digital network and ensuring the well-being and security of our customers and their families.”

Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of Karnataka Bank, said this association with HDFC Life will add value to the Karnataka Bank customers in the form of access to ‘industry leading products’ in life protection.

“Further, at the heart of this association, both the organisations are committed to leveraging digital technologies to simplify and enhance the customer experience, making financial products and services more accessible and user-friendly,” he said.