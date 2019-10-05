Karnataka Bank to focus on CASA growth

A top executive of Karnataka Bank Ltd has stressed the need to increase the CASA (current account savings account) ratio and to improve the health of advances portfolio.

Addressing the regional heads of the bank in Mangaluru on Saturday, Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, said: "In a falling interest rate scenario we have to quickly swing into action by augmenting other sources of income when banks are required to operate on a thin margin. The focus shall invariably be on increasing the CASA ratio and continuously improve the health of the advances portfolio. Appropriate mechanism and enablers have been put in place to achieve the above.”

He said the bank has deployed regional sales executives for CASA, retail loans and mid-corporate loans.

Stating that the bank has already rolled out digital sanctions of its retail loan products, he said it will cash in on this early-mover advantage to cater to the requirements of the millennials.

He urged the bankers to regularly strive to up-skill their knowledge and effectively communicate the right message down the line.

“With systems in place and right mindset, I am sure we are poised to create new performance benchmarks, all the while being vigilant of our responsibility to accord highest priority to quality and compliance aspects,” he said.