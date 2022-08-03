hamburger

Money & Banking

Karnataka Bank, Yubi tie up for co-lending

BL Mangaluru Bureau | August 03 | Updated on: Aug 03, 2022

Karnataka Bank, Yubi tie up to allow them digitally onboard various NBFCs

Karnataka Bank has entered into an arrangement with Yubi (formerly known as CredAvenue Pvt Ltd) for co-lending via the Yubi Co.Lend, the latter’s co-lending platform.

The collaboration will allow the bank to digitally onboard various NBFCs, lend significant amount of money, and onboard a larger customer base as a result of their better consumer outreach, the bank said in a statement.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Bank, the statement said the digital co-lending platform would enable Karnataka Bank and the NBFC partners to effortlessly integrate and lend to borrowers with faster turnaround time.

“With the bank focusing on co-lending, we feel this relationship with Yubi will assist us in onboarding various NBFCs and ensuring last-mile connection for bank in places where we have no reach,” he said.

Gaurav Kumar, founder and CEO of Yubi, said: “At Yubi, our aim has always been to lead the curve when it comes to facilitating the flow of credit to the under-served through technology. Through this partnership, Karnataka Bank will gain access to a large number of financial institutions across sectors. We mutually aim to provide credit to the underserved sectors and accelerate financial inclusion in the country through this partnership.”

Published on August 03, 2022
Karnataka Bank Ltd
non banking finance companies
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you