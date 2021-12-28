Karnataka govt partners with NPCI and SBI for enabling and implementing e-RUPI

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), State Bank of India (SBI), and Department of e-Governance, government of Karnataka have partnered for enabling and implementing e-RUPI, a cashless and contactless payment solution for students under the State’s scholarship programme.
e-RUPI will be used to ensure a leak-proof delivery of education fees of eligible students by paying digitally to the college/institute by Karnataka Government, NPCI said in a statement.
Karnataka government will get e-vouchers delivered to the mobiles of eligible students. The voucher code can be received on the feature phone also, as per the statement.
Students will be able to redeem e-RUPI at the identified colleges/institutes for the intended purpose of fees payment.
NPCI said for redeeming e-RUPI, the identified institutes will scan the QR code or SMS string displayed by the students using an application or POS machine.
This process will remove the requirement of any physical token delivery for students to avail the scholarship.
Rajiv Chawla, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) (e-governance), Karnataka Government said, “e-RUPI is indeed a very powerful tool for governments to use as it allows direct transfer of the benefits to the targeted beneficiary, with safety and security.
“Under this initiative, each transaction is mapped with the beneficiary and the institution, ensuring that the e-voucher can be redeemed by the college where the student has enrolled.”
