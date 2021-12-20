Karnataka Gramin Bank in pact with Care Health Insurance

The Bellari-headquartered Karnataka Gramin Bank (KGB), sponsored by Canara Bank, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Care Health Insurance Ltd to market health insurance products for customers of the bank across 22 districts of Karnataka.

Quoting Shreenath Joshi, Chairman of KGB, a media statement said the products will go a long way in building a sense of security amongst the customers in the current Covid pandemic situation.

He said it is a great leap forward in ensuring that the hospitalisation needs of the customers are covered at an affordable premium. The bank will focus on its rural clientele by covering maximum people, including farmers, artisans and rural population under health insurance.

The bank is working on a tailor-made product to suit farmers and Kisan Credit Card holders to face challenges arising out of illness and hospitalisation, through bundled products at affordable premia, he said.

Products for rural masses

Atul Sabharwal, Business Head of Care Health insurance Ltd, spoke about the various products on offer.

Shreenath Joshi and Atul Sabharwal signed the MoU in Bellari on Monday. The products include those designed for the rural masses and farmers who comprise a chunk of the total clientele of the bank exceeding 1.5 crore, the statement said.