Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) launched WhatsApp banking services on Friday.

Speaking after the launch in Dharwad, Chairman, Shreekant M Bhandiwad, said technology-driven financial services have great potential and can go a long way in ensuring the best financial products reach even the farthest villages.

The WhatsApp banking channel would enable customers to seamlessly connect with the bank on the social media platform, and effortlessly avail of a host of banking services. They would be able to get to know the balance in their account, history of the last five transactions, and information about bank deposits / loan products, the rate of interest and digital products.

Bhandiwad said customers should first save the official KVGB WhatsApp number (9278700859) to activate the banking facility and initiate a conversation (on WhatsApp) by sending a ‘hi’ to the number.

Punith M, General Manager (IT) of KVGB, said the customer must check the ‘green tick’ along with KVGB’s profile name on WhatsApp to ensure that it is a genuine banking service. WhatsApp banking would be available 24X7, including on holidays, on both Android and iOS-based mobile phones, he said.