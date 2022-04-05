hamburger

Money & Banking

Karur Vysya Bank business turnover crosses ₹1.25 lakh cr in FY’21

Our Bureau | Updated on: Apr 05, 2022
Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO, Karur Vysya Bank 

Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO, Karur Vysya Bank  | Photo Credit: BL reporters

The total business of Karur Vysya Bank has crossed Rs ₹1.25 lakh crore by the end of the last fiscal year.

While the total deposits of the bank stood at ₹68,676 crore as on March 31, 2022, total advances was at ₹58,086 crore, in all amounting to ₹1,26,762 crore, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO, Karur Vysya Bank said, “This is a significant landmark in the 100-plus years history of the bank. Our approach is to offer our customers, need-specific, financial products and services by providing tailor-made solutions and a positive customer experience through delivery of quick and efficient services.”

Published on April 05, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you