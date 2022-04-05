Karur Vysya Bank business turnover crosses ₹1.25 lakh cr in FY’21

The total business of Karur Vysya Bank has crossed Rs ₹1.25 lakh crore by the end of the last fiscal year.

While the total deposits of the bank stood at ₹68,676 crore as on March 31, 2022, total advances was at ₹58,086 crore, in all amounting to ₹1,26,762 crore, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO, Karur Vysya Bank said, “This is a significant landmark in the 100-plus years history of the bank. Our approach is to offer our customers, need-specific, financial products and services by providing tailor-made solutions and a positive customer experience through delivery of quick and efficient services.”