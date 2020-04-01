Money & Banking

Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs 5 crores to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 01, 2020 Published on April 01, 2020

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank donated Rs. 5 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a press statement issued today, the Karur-based lender said, "Karur Vysya Bank has donated a sum of Rs. five crores to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives."

