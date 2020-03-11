Money & Banking

Karur Vysya Bank is ‘a fundamentally strong institution’

Updated on March 11, 2020

Amid reports of bank failures, Karur Vysya Bank has reaffirmed its position as a “fundamentally stong institution across all parameters”. The bank’s MD and CEO, PR Seshadri, said the 104-year-old institution is “profitable, well-capitalised with a strong commitment to customer interest”.

“KVB is proud to continue its legacy of uninterrupted profitability and dividend payments,” he added.

KVB’s capital to risk weighted assets ratio is 15.87 per cent against the regulatory requirement of 10.875 per cent and liquidity coverage ratio is 306.23 per cent against the regulatory requirment of 100 per cent, he said.

