Karur Vysya Bank posts 24% growth in Q4 net

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Friday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY21 at ₹104 crore supported by lower provisions for bad loans and contingencies. The bank reported a net profit of ₹84 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bank’s provisions (other than tax) and contingencies fell by 84 per cent to ₹71.45 crore (₹429.27 crore).

Operating profit of the bank, on a YoY basis, fell by 50 per cent to ₹249.78 crore (₹499.83 crore) after expending ₹62 crore towards arrears payable under XI Bi-partite settlement (BPS) and interest on interest reversal of ₹25 crore as per an order of the Supreme Court.

For the full year, the bank's net profit grew 52.76 per cent to ₹359 crore (₹235 crore) while operating profit during the period fell to ₹1,429 crore (₹1,761 crore).

Operating profit hit

The bank, however, said that various factors affecting the operating profit include arrear payment under XI BPS and corresponding provisions for various staff retirement benefits amounting to ₹245 crore in all in addition to the interest-on-interest reversal of ₹25 crore mentioned above.

Total business of the bank as on March 31 stood at ₹1.16 lakh crore (₹1.07 lakh crore). While gross advances of the bank stood at ₹52,820 crore (₹48,516 crore) as of FY21, total deposits grew to ₹63,278 crore (₹59,075 crore) during the period.

“Credit growth resulted from improved off take in retail and business segments as well as higher growth witnessed in the jewel loan portfolio, backed by digital processing and improved sourcing of loans through various channels,” the bank said in a release.

Gross NPA of the bank, on a YoY basis, improved to 7.85 per cent (8.68 per cent) as of March while net NPA improved by 51 bps and dropped to 3.41 per cent (3.92 per cent) during this period.