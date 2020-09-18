Money & Banking

Kazakhstan regulator revokes licence of Punjab National Bank’s affiliate

Reuters Almaty | Updated on September 18, 2020 Published on September 18, 2020

Says Tengri Bank has not increased capital

Kazakhstan's financial regulator has revoked the licence of Tengri Bank, a small local lender in which India’s Punjab National Bank is the biggest shareholder, it said on Friday.

The regulator said in a statement Tengri has repeatedly failed to observe prudential requirements and has not increased its capital as instructed by the authorities.

The bank, which accounts for just 0.3 per cent of Kazakhstan’s total banking assets, has struggled with bad loans initially extended to parties affiliated with its Kazakh shareholders, the regulator said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 18, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.