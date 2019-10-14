Kirloskar Capital is now Arka Fincap

Kirloskar Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kirloskar Oil Engines and part of Kirloskar Group, has undergone a repositioning of its brand and changed its name to Arka Fincap Limited.

Atul Kirloskar, Executive Chairman, Kirloskar Group, said the NBFC industry is at the cusp of new beginnings and holds tremendous untapped opportunities. “With the government stimulus measures and reforms, integration of technology and greater corporate governance, Arka Fincap is poised for growth based on its patient capital approach.”

Backed by the strong business fundamentals of the group, “we aim to drive financial empowerment by accelerating innovations and technology solutions”, added Kirloskar.

Under industry veteran Vimal Bhandari, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO, Arka Fincap will continue to focus on providing growth capital to small- and medium-sized enterprises and corporates. Bhandari said the company aims to provide “digitally-enabled and customised financial solutions to customers and help them achieve financial requirements”.

The corporate name change will be implemented across the company’s products and services with immediate effect.