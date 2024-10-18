Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ₹4,100 crore personal loan book of Standard Chartered Bank, India, subject to regulatory approval.

“As of September 30, 2024, the proposed transaction comprises a total loan outstanding of around ₹4,100 crore (equivalent to ~$490 million). The proposed transaction consists of loans classified as “Standard Loans” as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines,” the lender said.

The transaction is expected to be completed over the next three months, and Kotak Bank will acquire the loan book which will be outstanding closer to the completion date. In recent media interactions, Kotak Mahindra Bank MD, CEO Ashok Vaswani had said that the lender would be open for organic and inorganic growth to become third largest private sector lender in terms of profitability by 2030.

Ambuj Chandna, head of products, consumer bank at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “Our strong risk management, customer-centric products, and technology-driven approach position us for sustainable growth. This transaction supports our Retail Assets growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to retail lending.”

“It provides access to a high-quality customer base, and with Kotak Group’s successful integration track record, we are committed to a smooth transition. We look forward to welcoming new customers to Kotak Mahindra Bank, ensuring a seamless transition and enhanced experience with our diverse products and services,” he said.