Kotak General Insurance ties up with CARS24

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance has entered into a Corporate Agency agreement with CARS24 Financial Services.
“Through this association, CARS24, as a Corporate Agent of Kotak General Insurance, will extend Motor insurance services to its consumers that will fully insure their vehicles with Kotak General Insurance’s comprehensive motor insurance plans,” the two companies said in a statement on Thursday.
CARS24 Financial Services is the financial arm of e-commerce platform for preowned vehicles, CARS24.
Published on
February 03, 2022
