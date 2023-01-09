Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited has announced that it has partnered with Clootrack, a Kochi-based start-up for customer experience analytics.

Clootrack’s AI-driven comprehensive intelligent customer experience analytics platform offers a fully SAAS model, gathers and analyses billions of customer reviews to help enterprises understand “why” customer experience drops.

This tie-up will empower Kotak Mahindra General Insurance with actionable insights into its non-life insurance products through customer feedback and understand gaps in the market to improve its customer experience.

Clootrack’s ability to process and analyse large amounts of data from multiple sources will help Kotak GI with informed decision-making. The granular insights and findings will uncover patterns, trends, and relationships that can be used to fine-tune operations, improve customer offerings, and identify new growth opportunities.

Pulak Sarmah, Senior VP and Head - Marketing, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance, said, “Customer insights are extremely crucial in today’s age of rapidly evolving customer expectations that shape experiences. Especially in a category with very little product differentiation, creating positive customer experiences is imperative and Clootrack’s platform will help us do that.”

Shameel Abdulla, CEO, Clootrack, said that in this digital era, it is vital to manage moments of truth to create a positive customer experience, especially in general insurance products like motor, health, home, and commercial. This would entail training employees to handle customer interactions effectively, designing products or services that meet or exceed customer expectations, and using customer feedback to improve the overall customer experience.