Kotak Life launches Fortune Maximiser

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, Feb 14 | Updated on: Feb 14, 2022
The endowment plan will offer customers three bonus payout options

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance on Monday announced the launch of a limited pay participating endowment plan, which can be tailored to the customer’s requirement to help plan for a better future.

Called Kotak Fortune Maximiser, it will help customers accumulate a corpus to fulfil their larger goals without the financial burden, the company said in a statement.

Customers will have three bonus payout options, including an immediate or deferred cash bonus payout as well as paid-up additions, which are ideal for those with long-term financial goals, including retirement, legacy planning and buying a property.

Published on February 14, 2022
