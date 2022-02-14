Kotak Life launches Fortune Maximiser

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance on Monday announced the launch of a limited pay participating endowment plan, which can be tailored to the customer’s requirement to help plan for a better future.
Called Kotak Fortune Maximiser, it will help customers accumulate a corpus to fulfil their larger goals without the financial burden, the company said in a statement.
Customers will have three bonus payout options, including an immediate or deferred cash bonus payout as well as paid-up additions, which are ideal for those with long-term financial goals, including retirement, legacy planning and buying a property.
Published on
February 14, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.