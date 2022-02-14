Kotak Life launches Fortune Maximiser

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance on Monday announced the launch of a limited pay participating endowment plan, which can be tailored to the customer’s requirement to help plan for a better future.

Called Kotak Fortune Maximiser, it will help customers accumulate a corpus to fulfil their larger goals without the financial burden, the company said in a statement.

Customers will have three bonus payout options, including an immediate or deferred cash bonus payout as well as paid-up additions, which are ideal for those with long-term financial goals, including retirement, legacy planning and buying a property.