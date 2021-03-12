Kotak Mahindra Bank board nod for dividend on Non-Convertible PNCPS

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said its Board of Directors has approved the payment of dividend on 1,00,00,00,000 Nos. 8.10 per cent Non-Convertible Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares for the period from April 1, 2020 till March 31, 2021, as per their terms of issue.

The record date fixed for the purpose of dividend payment would be Friday, March 19, 2021, it said in a regulatory filing.