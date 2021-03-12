Money & Banking

Kotak Mahindra Bank board nod for dividend on Non-Convertible PNCPS

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 12, 2021

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said its Board of Directors has approved the payment of dividend on 1,00,00,00,000 Nos. 8.10 per cent Non-Convertible Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares for the period from April 1, 2020 till March 31, 2021, as per their terms of issue.

The record date fixed for the purpose of dividend payment would be Friday, March 19, 2021, it said in a regulatory filing.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 12, 2021
dividend announcement
Kotak Mahindra Bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.