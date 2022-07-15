Kotak Mahindra Bank becomes first to integrate with new Income Tax portal

Kotak Mahindra Bank has completed technical integration with the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax department and has become the first private bank to fully integrate with the portal.

Its customers can now pay their direct taxes through the e-pay tax tab on the portal using Kotak net banking or by visiting a branch. This will make the tax payment process simple, instant, and convenient for customers, said the bank.

Last October, Kotak Mahindra Bank became the first scheduled private sector bank to receive approval as a collections partner for taxes, after the announcement to permit all banks to participate in government business.

Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said with this facility, Kotak Bank becomes one the first to offer a direct taxes payment ecosystem across all channels. “We are continuously innovating to make this experience more customer-centric, convenient and secure,” said Gupta.