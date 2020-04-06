Money & Banking

Kotak Mahindra Bank customer deposits up 19.6%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

Net advances rise 6.7% in Q4

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank registered a near 20 per cent increase in its total customer deposits in the fourth quarter of last fiscal.

In a regulatory filing, it said its total customer deposits (excluding deposit certificates) grew by 19.6 per cent to about ₹2.58 lakh crore in the January to March 2020 quarter as compared to ₹2.16 lakh crore in the same period a year ago.

Deposit certificates, however, fell to ₹4,400 crore from ₹9,730 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

Net advances grew by 6.7 per cent to ₹2.19 lakh crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against ₹2.05 lakh crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank’s CASA ratio stood at 56.2 per cent as on March 31, 2020 as against 52.5 per cent a year ago.

Published on April 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Canara Bank trims MCLR rates on loans, advances across all tenors