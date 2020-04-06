Kotak Mahindra Bank customer deposits up 19.6%

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank registered a near 20 per cent increase in its total customer deposits in the fourth quarter of last fiscal.
In a regulatory filing, it said its total customer deposits (excluding deposit certificates) grew by 19.6 per cent to about ₹2.58 lakh crore in the January to March 2020 quarter as compared to ₹2.16 lakh crore in the same period a year ago.
Deposit certificates, however, fell to ₹4,400 crore from ₹9,730 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.
Net advances grew by 6.7 per cent to ₹2.19 lakh crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against ₹2.05 lakh crore in the same period a year ago.
The bank’s CASA ratio stood at 56.2 per cent as on March 31, 2020 as against 52.5 per cent a year ago.
