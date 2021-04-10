Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can pay overdue EMI through payment app

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can now pay a missed EMI or an overdue loan instalment using any payment app such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm.
“Kotak Loans is now live on the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) platform and customers have to simply choose ‘Kotak Mahindra Bank Loan’ as the biller name on the payment app of their choice,” the private sector lender said in a statement on Saturday, adding that details of any EMIs that are past the due date will be displayed and the payment will reflect in the customer’s loan account on a real-time basis.
“This repayment facility is available on all KMBL terms loans such as Personal Loan, Home Loan, Consumer Durable Loan, Business Loan, Gold Loan, Loan against Property as well as Commercial Vehicle Loan, Tractor Finance Loan, Construction Equipment Loan,” it further said.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
The iconic punk rock band took a whole generation along as they toured the globe for 22 years
On April 10, 1970, Paul McCartney announced that he was leaving The Beatles for ‘personal and professional ...
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...