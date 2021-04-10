Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can pay overdue EMI through payment app

Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can now pay a missed EMI or an overdue loan instalment using any payment app such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm.

“Kotak Loans is now live on the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) platform and customers have to simply choose ‘Kotak Mahindra Bank Loan’ as the biller name on the payment app of their choice,” the private sector lender said in a statement on Saturday, adding that details of any EMIs that are past the due date will be displayed and the payment will reflect in the customer’s loan account on a real-time basis.

“This repayment facility is available on all KMBL terms loans such as Personal Loan, Home Loan, Consumer Durable Loan, Business Loan, Gold Loan, Loan against Property as well as Commercial Vehicle Loan, Tractor Finance Loan, Construction Equipment Loan,” it further said.