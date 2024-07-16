Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) has unveiled a new distribution structure, integrating the physical branch network, digital branch channel (encompassing mobile banking and net banking platforms) and voice channel.

As part of the new distribution structure, the private sector lender appointed Pranav Mishra as the Head of Distribution.

The bank said in a statement that the new distribution structure is aimed at delivering an omn-channel seamless experience for customers across all group products and services. It added that the new structure will ensure a seamless experience for customers across all interaction channels by building synergy and improving service delivery.

Mishra has joined KMB from ICICI Bank, where he most recently served as Head of Liabilities, Deposit, Customer 360, Branch Banking, Marketing & Alliances, ATM and Micro Market Strategy, per the KMB statement.

Prior to ICICI Bank, he headed distribution for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Ashok Vaswani, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “The new Distribution structure underscores our dedication to embedding banking services seamlessly into our customer journeys, ensuring convenience and reliability at every touchpoint. ”

