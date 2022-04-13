Kotak Mahindra Bank launches digital platform for business banking, corporate clients

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of Kotak FYN, its new enterprise portal exclusive for business banking and corporate clients.

“Customers can use the portal to carry out all trade and services transactions,” it said in a statement, adding that by the last quarter of 2022, the Kotak FYN portal will include account services, payments and collections.

“The portal will offer a host of other features like a dashboard which can be customisable, track the utilisation of transaction limits on a real-time basis, access to past transactions, upcoming transaction events etc. It also promises to provide an individualised experience in minimum steps and systems stability,” it added.