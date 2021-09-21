Kotak Mahindra Bank launches healthcare financing

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday announced that it has launched a suite of healthcare financing solutions ranging from healthcare infrastructure loans, medical equipment finance, and unsecured healthcare loans for key stakeholders including hospitals, laboratories, diagnostic centres, nursing homes, clinics, doctors, and medical equipment manufacturers and dealers.
“Kotak Mahindra Bank has introduced a comprehensive bouquet of offerings at attractive interest rates to meet the financing requirements of all the key players. This includes innovative lending facilities such as the Insta Programme for quick approval of loans up to ₹50 lakh,” it said in a statement.
Financing options will also be available for purchasing new and refurbished medical equipment, working capital loans, healthcare infrastructure loans for upgradation or renovation of medical facilities, hospitals and clinics, enhancing capacity or setting up of new hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres, and unsecured doctor loans and loans against receivables.
