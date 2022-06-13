Kotak Mahindra Bank launches Kotak NationBuilders Salary Account

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the launch of Kotak NationBuilders Salary Account - a corporate salary account for employees of public sector units and government.

The account is being offered to all salaried individuals working with the Central, State government and the public sector and will provide access to a full range of products and services including a lifetime zero balance account, preferential service charges-free locker, free cash deposit up to ₹2 lakh a month, 30 free transactions a month and free RuPay platinum debit card for employees along with a free Add-on debit card for family members, the bank said in a statement.