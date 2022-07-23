hamburger

Money & Banking

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 FY23 standalone net profit up 26% at ₹2,071 cr

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Jul 23, 2022
Representative pic

Representative pic

Total deposits increased by about 10 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,16,483 crore as at June 30, 2022

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,071 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), in the first quarter (Q1FY23) on the back of growth in net interest income and sharp decline provisions towards advances and other exposures.

The private sector lender had posted ₹1,642 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter. The net profit in the reporting quarter, however, was down sequentially vis-a-vis preceding (Q4FY22) quarter’s ₹2,767 crore.

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up 19 per cent y-o-y at ₹4,697 crore (₹3,942 crore).

Other income, comprising non-fund-based income such as commission earned from guarantees/ letters of credit, financial advisory fees, selling of third party products, earnings from foreign exchange transactions, and treasury income, was down 8 per cent y-o-y at ₹1,244 crore (₹1,352 crore).

Provision towards advances/others (including provisions for exposures to lo entities with Unhedged Foreign Currency Exposures) dropped 88 per cent y-o-y to ₹88.5 crore (₹725.36 crore). Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 4.92 per cent for Q1FY23 against 4.60 per cent for Q1FY22.

GNPA position improved to 2.24 per cent of gross advances as at June-end 2022 against 2.34 per cent as at March-end 2022. Net NPA position too improved a tad to 0.62 per cent against 0.64 per cent. Advances increased by 29 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,80,171 crore as at June 30, 2022 from ₹2,17,447 crore as at June 30, 2021.

Total deposits increased by about 10 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,16,483 crore as at June 30, 2022 from ₹2,86,560 crore as at June 30, 2021. Within deposits, the share of the low-cost current account, and savings account deposits came down to 58.1 per cent of total deposits against 60.2 per cent.

Consolidated net up 53%

The Bank reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,755 crore in Q1FY23, up 53 per cent vis-a-vis Q1FY22 net profit of ₹1,806 crore. Consolidated net profit includes the numbers of seven subsidiaries including Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Kotak Securities, Kotak Mahindra Prime, and Kotak Asset Management & Trustee Company.

Published on July 23, 2022
banking
RBI and other central banks
Kotak Mahindra Bank
quarterly or semiannual financial statement
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you