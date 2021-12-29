Kotak Mahindra Bank to boost lending to agri-tech sector

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Kotak Mahindra Bank expects emergence of more specialised and high-tech companies to bring intelligent and credit-oriented promoters to agriculture technology space for boosting lending to this sector.
The bank sees good traction in terms of cash flow throughput on the e-NAM (National Agricultural Market)platform from less advanced states such as Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar whose APMC market set-ups are less evolved.
BS Sivakumar, President and Key Leadership Team member, Kotak Mahindra Bank said the bank is working on getting information and analysing the profile of the participants on eNAM, and the next stage is to develop credit modules, so that lending can be based on the value of transactions being put in by individuals and corporates.
Historically, he said the bank had developed a focused agriculture team to cut through the complexities of such a project and evaluate agri-tech space for lending.
Last year, the government had established an Agriculture Infrastructure Fund under which banks are required to support agriculture entrepreneurs. Among private banks, Kotak is among the largest in terms of sanctions given for the agriculture infrastructure fund and recently went live on the e-NAM platform.
The biggest challenge in rural banking is that people do not believe in keeping big balance in their bank accounts and prefer to keep liquid money, said Sivakumar.Having said that, the rural segment has been shifting to the digital mode of payment due to its convenience and online collections for the bank has shown a positive trend, he said.
Kotak Bank has an agriculture loan book of about Rs 30,000 crore with focus on small and marginal farmers, traders, dealers, SME cold storage companies, warehouses and processors, large agriculture corporate segment, lending to NBFCs for micro-loans, tractor finance, vehicle financing and microfinance segment.
Farmers are showing interest in advanced activities and the bank is focussing on lending for value-added cultivation such as horticulture, dairy, mushroom cultivation, floriculture, fruit plantations, poultry and fisheries, besides working capital for large corporates.
The second wave of Covid had impacted collection in the rural market but on a comparative basis, the rural segment was still not as badly affected as the urban segment, he said.
“Collections in the microfinance vertical were affected because agents from banks could not go out due to travel restrictions. Later, the government announced a six-month moratorium. So largely, we have not seen any major defaults in our books. There has been some impact but we expect a recovery in the next six months,” said Sivakumar.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...