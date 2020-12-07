Kotak MF launches REIT Funds of Funds scheme

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has launched of Kotak International REIT Fund of Funds, which is India’s first diversified Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Mutual Fund. The open-ended scheme will invest in units of SMAM Asia REIT Sub Trust Fund. This MF scheme will have a diversified investment portfolio comprising of listed REITs which will invest in real estate projects such as residential, office, data centres, warehousing, retail and hospitality.
The New Fund Offer will be open for subscription till December 21.
Kotak International REIT Fund of Funds offers an opportunity for domestic investors to invest and benefit from growth in real estate market without actually owning the entire asset. REIT owns, operates, or finances income-generating real estate.
Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said that while REIT market has seen limited growth in India, the Asia Pacific region provides a phenomenal opportunity for local investors to benefit from growth across sectors of real estate. These regions are expected to see a massive demand in real estate backed by growth in consumer spending, urbanisation and becoming the epicentre of global trade.
The SMAM Asia REIT Sub Trust Fund is one of the largest Asia Pacific (Ex Japan) REIT funds investing in listed REITs in the Asia Pacific region. It is managed by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, which has a significant portfolio of listed Real Estate Investment Trusts in Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong.
Katsunosuke Ozawa, Councilor, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co Asia REIT Sub Trust Fund, said that with a strong demand for office spaces, residential, warehousing, retail and hospitality in Asia Pacific regions, investment in REIT fund offers an opportunity to Indian investors to grow their wealth over a period of time.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Go in for floating-rate instruments
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...