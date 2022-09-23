Kotak promotes Lakshmi Iyer as CEO of investment advisory service

Kotak Group has promoted its asset management veteran Lakshmi Iyer as CEO–Investment Advisory Business at Kotak Investment Advisors.

Following this, Deepak Agarwal will now lead the fixed income investment team as Chief Investment Officer (fixed income) and Abhishek Bisen has been elevated to Head (fixed income) at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.

The changes will come into effect from November 1.

20 years at Kotak

Iyer’s new role as CEO–Investment Advisory Business is a testimony to her two decade journey at Kotak Group. As CIO (fixed income) and Head (products), she has contributed immensely to the growth and business journey of KMAMC, said the fund house.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director of Kotak Investment Advisors, said customers will significantly benefit from Iyer's depth and width of knowledge. Her customer connect and market connect will give an impetus to the growth and direction of investment advisory business, he said.

Nilesh Shah, Group President and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, said the changes are in line with the philosophy of growing leadership within the organisation and being future-ready.

Agarwal is a veteran in fixed income fund management with over two decades of experience. In his new role, he will be responsible for fund performance strategy and research. In addition, he will also lead regulatory, investor and distributor engagement for the debt vertical.

Bisen‘s new role will include market management, strategy execution and product positioning across all the fixed-income and debt side of hybrid funds. As a veteran with 21 years in the fixed income fund management space, he will also lead the engagement efforts for key stakeholders.