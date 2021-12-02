KreditBee partners with Mswipe to offer ‘cardless EMI’ at retail stores

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Fintech lending platform KreditBee on Thursday announced its partnership with Mswipe to offer fully digital ‘cardless EMI’ at leading retail stores. Through this partnership, KreditBee aims to expand its offline presence and enable purchases of more than ₹5 crore per month.
Under ‘cardless EMI’, KreditBee will provide ‘pay later’ options for purchases of up to ₹100,000, which can be converted into EMI ranging from 3 to 12 months. Customers can shop at over two lakh merchant stores associated with Mswipe. Additionally, KreditBee aims to partner with over five lakh retail stores across India by the end of financial year 2022.
The partnership comes ahead of the festive season with Christmas and New Year’s approaching and will significantly benefit Mswipe’s partners too.
Madhusudan Ekambaram, Co-founder and CEO, KreditBee said, “We are delighted to have partnered with Mswipe to offer a distinctive financing option in the form of cardless EMI. We, at KreditBee, continue to strive to address customers’ credit needs by providing effective and convenient financing solutions. Considering the Indian consumers’ increased focus on ease and convenience in services, the idea is to have an integrated 360-degree checkout flow to render their transactions accessible and hassle-free. In our partnership with Mswipe, we plan to jointly extend effective credit solutions to a larger consumer base, including the underserved individuals.”
Ketan Patel, CEO, Mswipe added, “While BNPL offers customers the ability to make instant purchases even when they lack funds at that moment, it is also helping small businesses to increase footfalls which in turn boosts overall sales. EMI transactions on Mswipe terminals are 3x compared to last year, with merchants enjoying services at affordable rates on POS machines and pay by link. We are excited to partner with KreditBee as this partnership will help in improving the checkout process significantly and reduce the time taken to complete the purchase.”
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...