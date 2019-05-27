Money & Banking

KVB donates to Army Welfare Fund

Coimbatore | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

Karur Vysya Bank has contributed ₹5 crore to the Army Welfare CSR Fund. PR Seshadri, Managing Director, KVB, handed over the amount to General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff, in New Delhi recently. This is part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, the bank said in a release.

