Money & Banking

KVB launches precious metals business

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), on Wednesday, announced the launch of precious metals business. In a press statement, the bank said that KVB serves approximately 6,000 jewellers and jewellery manufacturers. In order to serve them fully, KVB now offers precious metals (gold and silver) to its corporate customers. This will enable our customers compete more effectively in this highly competitive industry. The release also noted that the bank delivered its first shipment to clients in Chennai and Coimbatore recently on a trial basis and is now in the process of ramping up the business to fully extend support to its existing set of customers across the nation.

Published on March 18, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: ICICI Bank’s digital services, APIs for homebound customers