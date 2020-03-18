KVB launches precious metals business

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), on Wednesday, announced the launch of precious metals business. In a press statement, the bank said that KVB serves approximately 6,000 jewellers and jewellery manufacturers. In order to serve them fully, KVB now offers precious metals (gold and silver) to its corporate customers. This will enable our customers compete more effectively in this highly competitive industry. The release also noted that the bank delivered its first shipment to clients in Chennai and Coimbatore recently on a trial basis and is now in the process of ramping up the business to fully extend support to its existing set of customers across the nation.