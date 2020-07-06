KVB ties up with Star Health Insurance

Karur Vysya Bank has entered into an arrangement with Star Health and Allied Insurance Co to offer a wide range of health insurance options to its customers.

J Natarajan, President and Chief Operating Officer, KVB said the tie-up with Star Health would help the bank provide cost effective insurance products and quick settlement of claims to its customers.

Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health said, Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the need for health insurance cover for all.

The insurance company’s products would be available through all the 780 branches of KVB