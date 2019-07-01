KVG Bank enrolls 1 lakh accounts under APY; bags awards from PFRDA

The Dharwad-headquartered Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank sponsored by Syndicate Bank, has enrolled a cumulative of 1,00,409 accounts under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) since its introduction, according to S Ravindran, Chairman of the bank. A press release said that the bank has bagged two national awards from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for its involvement in APY enrolment.

The bank got awards ‘Game Changers’ and ‘Art of Inclusion’ under special campaign for enrolment of APY held from January 1 to March 31 and March 6 to March 29, respectively.

Ravindran said the bank achieved the enrolment of 81 accounts per branch under the ‘Game Changers’ category against the target of 50 accounts.

It brought 2,504 accounts under the ‘Art of Inclusion’ category against the target of 1,917 accounts.