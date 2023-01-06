Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) registered a record by enrolling 1,28,857 accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bhima Yojana (PMSBY) in a single day on December 30.

Quoting P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of the bank, a statement said the PMSBY is available to the account holders aged 18-70 for ₹20 a year on an annual renewal basis. The risk coverage under the scheme is ₹2 lakh for accidental death and full disability and ₹1 lakh for partial disability.

He said, the bank is creating mass awarness, and so far, it had enrolled 15,49,981 accounts since the inception of this scheme.

The bank believes that delivery of financial services at an affordable cost to the disadvantaged and low-income groups is a national priority, he said.

The bank is playing a pivotal role in implementation of all social security schemes such as Atal Pension Yojamna (APY), Prime Minister Jeevan Jyothi Bhima Yojana (PMJJBY), and PMSBY, he added.