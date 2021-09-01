KVG Bank enrolls more than 4,000 APY accounts in a single day

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Dharwad-headquartered Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank sponsored by Canara Bank, has enrolled (cumulative) 2,25,168 accounts under Atal Pension Yojana (APY), since the introduction of this scheme, according to P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of the bank.
APY is a safety net for workers in the informal sector for getting pre-defined pension after 60 years.
Gopi Krishna said that the bank’s Chikkodi regional office has set a new record by enrolling 4,125 accounts under APY in a single day.
The Chairman added that KVGB is playing a pivotal role in implementation of social security schemes such as APY, Prime Minister Jeevan Jyothi Bhima Yojana (PMJJBY), and the Prime Minister Suraksha Bhima Yojana (PMSBY).
It has enrolled 5,47,830 policies under PMJJBY and 12,28,320 policies under PMSBY. So far, the bank has settled nearly 4,000 claims (₹80 crore) under PMJJBY and nearly 800 claims (₹16 crore) under PMSBY.
“This has helped poor families to lead life in the event of sudden death of the caretaker,” Gopi Krishna said. “The bank firmly believes that delivery of financial services at an affordable cost to the vast sections of the disadvantaged and low-income groups is a national priority.”
The bank has 10 regional offices in its service area of nine districts including Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...