Shreekant M Bhandiwad has taken charge as the new Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB).

Prior to his joining as Chairman of KVGB, Bhandiwad was heading the Patna circle of Canara Bank.

A postgraduate in agriculture, he has worked as an Agricultural Extension Officer in rural branches of Canara Bank and also worked as a consultant in Agricultural Consultancy Services of Canara Bank at the Head Office.

A native of Dharwad, Bhandiwad carries with him an experience of 29 years in Canara Bank. He has worked in states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and Karnataka in various capacities such as branch in-charge, regional head and circle head. Besides this, he was Deputy Managing Director of Canfin Homes Ltd for a period of three years.

P Gopikrishna, the earlier Chairman, repatriated to Canara Bank as Circle Head, Bengaluru. A statement said that the bank’s business increased from ₹24,775 crore to ₹33,100 crore during Gopikrishna’s tenure.

