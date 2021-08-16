Money & Banking

KVG Bank launches FRUITS portal

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on August 16, 2021

FRUITS portal is the first of its kind in the country where in the land and other details of all the farmers in the State are being captured

The Dharwad-headquartered Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), in association with the Karnataka government, has launched ‘Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System’ (FRUITS) portal.

Inaugurating the portal in Dharwad on Monday, Niraj Kumar Verma, Chief General Manager of Nabard, said the FRUITS portal is the first of its kind in the country where in the land and other details of all the farmers in the State are being captured.

In this latest initiative by the Karnataka government, all the farmers will be registered and given a FRUITS ID (FID) number. Using this number, the financial and lending institutions can access the land details of farmers as well as their borrowings and take a quick decision on lending to them depending on their requirements, he said.

Appreciating KVGB for accepting the FRUITS pilot project, he hoped that all financial institutions will be on boarded to the portal soon so as to have a single data source of farmers. He thanked the Karnataka Department of e-Governance, and Canara Bank (sponsor bank of KVGB) for spearheading this initiative.

P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, said that this being the latest initiative by the Karnataka government each farmer will be given a FRUITS ID comprising Aadhaar, land records and mobile number. A well organised and scrutinised farmer database will avoid farmers from running pillar to post for availing benefits, he said.

Published on August 16, 2021

Karnataka
