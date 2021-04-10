KVG Bank launches loan scheme for medical sector

The Dharwad-headquartered regional rural bank Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVB) has launched a loan scheme – ‘Vikasa Nava Sanjeevini’ – for medical sector.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme on Saturday, P Gopikrishna, Chairman of KVGB, said the loan scheme will cover up to 85 per cent of the total project cost related to the construction of the hospital building, setting up of modern medical equipment, clinical lab and pharmacy. The loan scheme also includes an overdraft facility of up to a maximum of ₹25 lakh.

Gopikrishna said the scheme offers a 9-year timeframe to repay the term loan.

He said modern treatment should be concentrated in semi-urban and bigger villages. Under this scheme, the loan will be given to allopathic, Ayurveda and homeopathic practitioners and dentists, he said.