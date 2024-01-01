Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank headquartered in Dharwad, has launched a current account catering to the requirements of traders, trusts, partnerships, societies and organisations.

Shreekant M Bhandiwad, Chairman of KVGB, who launched the product in Dharwad recently, said the new current account offers exclusive benefits to the business class with eligibility criteria set at maintaining a monthly average balance of ₹2 lakh.

Key features

The key features of the account include a waiver of cash handling charges up to ₹5 lakh per day.

Additionally, the account holders will get exemptions on charges for NEFT, RTGS, mobile banking, net banking merchant app, UPI, SMS and commission on demand drafts.

The package also includes the issuance of printed cheque books up to 300 leaves and Rupay debit cards / Rupay Platinum cards, along with a QR code and a sound box.

A media statement said the launch marks a strategic step for KVGB in enhancing its offerings for the business community amid evolving financial landscape.

