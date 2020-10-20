KVG Bank opens Aadhaar enrolment centre

Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank sponsored by Canara Bank, has opened its 63rd Aadhaar enrolment centre in the premises of its head office branch in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the centre, P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of the bank, said Aadhaar is an integral part of people’s lives and is the cornerstone of all facilities. The bank will provide Aadhaar enrolment and updation facilities to the public, including all its customers, at this centre. Customers have to bring any of the approved documents as proofs of residence and identity with them. The process can be completed in about 10-15 minutes, he said.

Considering the pandemic situation and to provide easy and affordable credit to needy customers at a cheaper cost, the bank has reduced interest rates on gold loan, housing loan and vehicle loan, he added.