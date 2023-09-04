Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) opened a call centre facility at its head office in Dharwad on Monday.

Inaugurating the call centre, the Chairman of the bank, Shreekant M Bhandiwad, said the call centre is a requirement, and it delivers everything that a customer needs.

Stating that digital channels have become an integral part of banking, he said call centres are still a primary point for complex interactions with customers.

Facilities

The call centre service has been launched to deliver good customer service, driving business and to support strategic focus areas such as digital banking products, recovery and new financial products of the bank.

Bhandiwad said customers can avail of the toll-free facility for emergency services such as ATM card or digital channel blocking.

The bank has introduced an 11-digit toll-free number (18008906766) for the benefit of customers.

Punith M, GeneralManager (IT), said KVGB is looking at the call centre not just as a service channel but also as its office (virtual) that will drive business objectives.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit