Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank in Karnataka, has launched a programme to encourage meritorious girl students of scheduled castes/scheduled tribes to pursue further education by providing cash incentives to them.

Handing over a cheque to one of the beneficiaries at Hireharakurani village of Kundagol taluk in Dharwad district, P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of the bank, said the bank has 10 regional offices in nine districts from Vijayapura to Mangaluru. He said 20 government high schools will be identified in the service area of each regional office for implementing this programme.

Under this, a meritorious girl student obtaining highest marks will get cash incentive of ₹5,000 each for 8th, 9th and 10th standards.

The bank has introduced this programme to encourage education among girl children belonging to scheduled castes/scheduled tribes communities by extending financial support to them. The society as a whole should support them so that girls belonging to scheduled castes/scheduled tribes get compulsory education, he said.

While interacting with farmers in Hireharakurani village, Gopi Krishna said the bank is encouraging integrated farming approach as it will help a family to sustain even if it owns less than an acre of land.