KVG Bank targets ₹31,000 crore business for 2021-22

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank headquartered in Dharwad, is targeting a business of ₹31,000 crore for 2021-22.
Addressing a virtual media conference on Monday, P Gopikrishna, Chairman of the bank, said the bank reached a business level of ₹27,818 crore during 2020-21 as against ₹26,268.81 crore in the previous fiscal, recording a growth of 5.9 per cent.
Stating that this growth is well comparable with growth percentage of other banks, he said more thrust will be given to agriculture, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises), retail lending during the year.
The bank is targeting a deposit of ₹17,500 crore and advances of ₹13,500 crore during the year.
He said KVGB, which has registered an operating profit of ₹124.89 crore in this adverse situation, has emerged stronger with its focus on rural development, agriculture, MSME and digitalisation initiatives.
The bank registered an operating profit of ₹124.89 crore in 2020-21 as against an operating loss of ₹179.90 crore during 2019-20.
Gross income of the bank increased to ₹1,589.53 crore (₹1,492.84 crore), and the total expenditure came down to ₹1,583.03 crore (₹2,097.80 crore).
After making a provision of ₹118.39 crore towards tax and other provisions, the bank recorded a net profit of ₹6.50 crore for 2020-21.
He said increase in the NPA (non-performing assets) and creation of pension fund as per the Supreme Court orders attracted higher provisioning.
He said that the outbreak of Covid pandemic and continuous drought for the last five-six years adversely affected the recovery efforts of the bank.
In spite of unfavourable climatic conditions, the bank curtailed its net NPA to 9.22 per cent with an outstanding cash recovery of ₹1,007.37 crore during the year, Gopikrishna said.
KVGB has jurisdiction over Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...