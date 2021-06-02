Money & Banking

KVGB conducts vaccination camp for bankers

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on June 02, 2021

More than 200 bank employees were vaccinated on Wednesday

A Covid vaccination camp for bankers was conducted at the head office of Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB) in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the camp, P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, said the bank employees and officers have done commendable job during the period arising out of Covid by extending uninterrupted service to the customers in general and villagers in particular. “The vaccine would boost their self-confidence and immunity,” he said.

More than 200 bank employees aged between 18 and 45 were vaccinated on Wednesday. The camp was organised in association with the Dharwad district administration and the Dharwad district district health office.

