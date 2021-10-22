KVGB disburses ₹44.28 cr loan at outreach programme

Scripting a survival
The Dharwad region of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) disbursed loans to the tune of ₹44.28 crore to nearly 725 beneficiaries under various heads at the customer outreach initiative organised under the aegis of state-level bankers’ committee (SLBC), according to P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB.
He said the customers outreach initiative was organised on Thursday to boost credit in retail, agriculture and MSME sectors.
Speaking on the occasion, B Chandrasekhar Rao, convenor of the SLBC, advised bankers to focus on agriculture lending and to ensure financial inclusion of all sections of society. He asked the small and medium scale entrepreneurs and citizens to utilise loan facilities offered by various banks, including regional rural banks. He handed over loan sanction letters to the borrowers of KVGB.
KVGB highlighted solar-powered livelihood solutions at the customer outreach initiative.
Ullas Gunaga, Chief Manager of KVGB, said the bank is financing the livelihood solutions backed by solar power. The intention is that these livelihood solutions will help micro and small entrepreneurs, economically weaker sections, and help in sustainable agriculture and women empowerment. He said the solar technology company SELCO provides technological interventions, market linkages, banking and financial inclusion support and training for capacity building.
